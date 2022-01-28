Growing Climate Solutions Act important for farmers, planet
To the Editor:
This is not the time of year we normally focus on our area farmers.
The grapes are harvested, corn and soybeans have been combined, hay fields are dormant, vegetables have been picked, and we see some corn stubble and low brown chopped up vegetation in the soybean fields. But, for the farmers practicing low- and no-till farming, this is the time of year they are patiently following the growth of their cover crops like winter wheat, rye or radishes, and are planning their plantings for the spring. That corn stubble is providing nutrients to the soil as it decays, and all of these remnants of crops and fall plantings are sequestering carbon. So is the grass around the fields, the hedgerows dotting the countryside, and the wood lots bordering some of the fields.
There is a bill called the Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2021 that passed the Senate by a 92-8 vote on June 24 of last year and is awaiting a vote in the House that would give the farms and woodlands in our area a chance for compensation for their efforts to sequester carbon. The bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act (H.R. 2820 117th Congress 2021-2022) creates a new certification program at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help solve technical entry barriers for farmer and forest landowner participation in carbon credit markets.
Although agriculture represents a portion of U.S. emissions, the agriculture and forestry sectors can provide a critical climate solution: More and more farmers are farming in ways that sink significant carbon in the soil. This is good not only for the climate but also for soil health, and for making farms more resilient to significant weather events like drought, excessive rainfall and excessive heat. However, making this transition is expensive. For example, planting seeds in a field covered with corn stubble requires a different planter than that used for planting in a plowed field.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act would help farmers get paid for climate-resilient practices. It would legitimize this carbon credit system and increase landowner participation — by increasing transparency, and by providing third-party carbon credit verification via the USDA.
Let’s give Rep. Tom Reed our support and encouragement to endorse and vote for the Growing Climate Solutions Act when it comes up for a vote in the House. This in turn will help support our local farmers.
ALICE SHOEMAKER
Dundee