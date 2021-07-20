To the Editor:
Halleluja! Say it James McCorkle!! ("George Will’s CRT tizzy," Finger Lakes Times Guest Appearance, July 10).
If George Will has the courage to read your piece, he will no doubt be spinning a tizzy on his head by your eloquence, deep historical knowledge, and good humor. Gotta shine light on the dark side of our history, if we’re to overcome it. Gov. DeSantis and fellow Republicans are losing the truth. Ignoring it all won’t work.
I disagree with James on one point. He writes, “ ... ignorance is bliss." Not really. Systemic injustices continue when we don’t face them.
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken