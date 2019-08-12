Hard work, care, dedication made Krossin’ Keuka a success
To the Editor:
It was my pleasure to again serve as chair for the July 27 Krossin’ Keuka fundraising event to benefit the Keuka Comfort Care Home (KCCH). All money raised from this event supports the Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan. KCCH provides a facility and staff to ensure compassionate care in a peaceful, homelike environment for our community’s terminally ill residents. We do not charge residents, their families or their insurance companies, and we do not receive reimbursement from Ontario-Yates Hospice. Our funding comes through private donations, memorials, grants and fundraising.
With the support and dedication of many people Krossin’ Keuka was a huge success! My part as chairperson was made easy by the dedicated members of the Krossin’ Keuka committee and volunteers involved in this event. Despite fewer swimmers participating in 2019, we had a record year for fundraising. With the support of many fine people the 2019 event raised approximately $69,813.21for the Keuka Comfort Care Home, an amazing accomplishment!
In 2019 we had approximately 160 swimmers and paddlers who raised donations through sponsorships. Swimming and paddling is the fun part, but their diligence in obtaining sponsors is how we accomplished such success. Thank you for the continued support of this event and enthusiasm each year as we have fun and swim across Keuka Lake.
I would like to thank the Yates County Sheriff’s Department Marine Patrol for their continued support of this community event and the businesses that supported Krossin’ Keuka 2019. In addition to the corporate sponsors of the Keuka Comfort Care Home were the businesses that directly contributed to the event, including Flying Colors Too, Indian Pines Fruit Stand, Staving Artist Woodwork, Rob Kinyoun, Grapevine Country Tours, Seneca Falls Health Center, Mark’s Pizzeria, GEM Insurance Agency and our amazing DJ Nate Baker.
A combination of hard work, dedication, and caring went into this event by all the people involved — all ingredients for success. I am looking forward to seeing everyone next year for Krossin’ Keuka on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Thank you, one and all!
With most heartfelt thanks,
ANNE E. KILLEN
Krossin’ Keuka chairperson
