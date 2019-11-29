To the Editor:
President Trump thinks he and his billionaire colleagues are what makes America great. Quite the contrary. It is the hard-working families of mid-America.
Our family has no doctors, lawyers or Indian chiefs, but we do have two servicemen, four farmers, seven teachers, a nurse, a business owner, a budding architect and a rocket scientist. We just recently lost the patriarch of this wonderful family. I figure he must have done something right, mainly instilling a super work ethic, perseverance and hope for the future.
Families come in a variety of forms. Then there are many others that feed our souls with music, literature and entertainment. We cannot forget the law enforcement, politicians and journalists that do their best to keep our government true to the vision of our founding fathers.
This is what makes America great. God bless America.
SHEILA CRANDON
Lyons