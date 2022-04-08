Hate thyself, hate thy neighbor
To the Editor:
Hate will very much be the dictate in the 2024 presidential election, and we could very well lose our democracy in 2022. And, if so, the new president will begin to establish what is called STASI.
Think of Hitler. Will this then become a new system of laws, to suppress American citizens from any voting rights and all their freedoms? Will states form their own militias and, in time, become an authoritarian government?
There are enough guns, rifles, and ammunition to make American citizens believe that this will be our new way of life. We have witnessed it in many cities across our country, and on Jan. 6, American citizens killing each other.
Why? Your HATE should be against the rich political swamp we voted in, from both sides. Let us face the truth: The “f” word really belongs on both sides.
Hate does not raise the minimum wage to $7.25 an hour, family leave time, paid sick time, national health insurance to all of us. Hate does not pay our medical bills, or what your insurance does not cover. Hate just turns citizens against each other, and this is their weapon, because they see US as nothing more than collateral damage to gain even more power.
Throughout history, HATE is when it dominates the downfall of any society, even our own — and it will happen.
One power, more control. Is this what we really want to have our country? If it is, then none of you ever lived in a country under a dictator, or authoritarian laws and rules. If you do not think we have freedom now, wait for 2022 and 2024, where the rich will change the laws to control this country so they will have more access to power — and, of course, they will all stand in the front of the White House and say a prayer to the suckers and losers that lost their lives for them.
We really have become a do-nothing country, and there is blame on both sides, but being that we already are in a back-sliding democracy, we should all vote for a Republican government so that everyone should be happy with more tax cuts to the rich.
But no more infrastructure, stimulus, Facebook critics, Twitter garbage, and not much to say on Fox. Thank God. Finally, no more hating each other. One republic. It will be a great country. Who needs democracy anyway?
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps