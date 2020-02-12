To the Editor:
Newspaper headlines have power. I was perturbed by the way you chose to use that power in the Sunday, Feb.2 paper.
The headline on page 2 read: "Erie County Democrats endorse man who lost to Collins in 2018: GOP calls 27th District Candidate a 'deranged socialist loser.'"
While this is factually true, it spins things in a special way. It invites a mocking guffaw. The words "lost," "loser" and "deranged" jump out, creating a negative impression of candidate Nate McMurray.
Let me suggest that you had alternatives. "Erie Democrats endorse McMurray" would have sufficed. Or how about "McMurray wins Erie endorsement: Resignation of Republican incumbent who confessed to insider trading paves way for new election." Or, "Courageous Democrat earns yet another endorsement for his second run in a district so red it voted for an indicted felon."
Whatever happened to neutral journalism?
RACHEL WEIL
Seneca Falls