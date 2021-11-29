Hearing Tuesday on PILOT for Legion property project
To the Editor:
Geneva taxpayers all should be interested to know that the city is considering allowing the developer of the American Legion property to have a reduction in the revenue owed it by way of a PILOT — or Payment In Lieu of Taxes — for possibly 20 years.
Many of us feel this is unnecessary because the land they are developing is prime lakefront property and can’t be found elsewhere. We feel they are benefiting from the location on the lakefront, directly on a main tourist route. The development of a hotel, brewery, and restaurant plus housing units will impact the neighborhood with increased traffic and of course the city will serve its needs of fire and police protection. We understand they want a tax break, but we all could use a tax break. City property owners pay their fair share while 60% of the land is tax-free. The developers of the property on the lake will help alleviate our tax burden only by paying their fair share.
There will be a public meeting of the City of Geneva Industrial Development Agency on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2nd floor conference room to discuss whether there should be a PILOT, which grants real estate tax abatement, given to Riverhead Capital, the developer of the Legion property on Lochland Road. The public can participate by attending the meeting in person (mask required) or remotely via zoom. (See information below.) The PILOT tax abatements will apply to the 111-room hotel and the restaurant to be constructed on the property.
https://cityofgenevany.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=288&month=11&year=2021&day=16&calType=0
The IDA should be prepared at the public meeting to set forth its best estimate as to the actual cost to the taxpayers in tax abatements over the life of the PILOT. The usual justification for granting a PILOT, that the developer will take the project to another community, does not apply here. The unique and beautiful location on Seneca Lake, on a state highway which is a major tourist route, cannot be duplicated.
This tax giveaway is an issue for all City of Geneva taxpayers. IDA members are not elected but appointed by City Council. They need to understand that residents of the city who pay taxes are opposed to the granting of a PILOT in this particular situation. Please attend the meeting and voice your opposition. Also, if you are interested in signing a petition addressing this, please contact me at joanfratangelo@hotmail.com
JOAN FRATANGELO
Geneva