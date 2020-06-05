To the Editor:
I just sent this to the village of Waterloo:
I am heartbroken by the way you chose not to honor Memorial Day and our fallen veterans. They gave their lives for your freedom. I'm sure they were scared and afraid. They chose not to give in or give up. The virus is not the enemy, FEAR is.
I used to be proud of the fact that I was from from this town and what it stood for. That is no longer the case. I will never again willingly tell a stranger where I'm from.
As former military I take this personally as well. It feels like you just slapped my across the face and said "I don't care about freedom or anything this country is supposed to stand for."
LORI BLACK
Waterloo