Helming, Manktelow should clarify views
To the Editor:
Sen. Pam Helming and Assemblyman Brian Manktelow were on the panel of the Liberty Conference held at the East Palmyra Christian School April 21. This was hosted by the Moms for Liberty and the Frederick Douglas Foundation, both far-right extremist groups.
As leaders representing all voters in their districts, we would benefit from clarification of their views regarding the topics addressed at the conference: Christian-based education for all, book banning, Critical Race Theory, “radical feminism,” Black Lives Matter, and LGBTQ issues.
Representative Manktelow has participated in Wayne County events celebrating Juneteenth, Martin Luther King Day, and a dedication of African American books at the Newark Public Library. The Liberty Conference rhetoric stands in stark contrast to the messages of these events.
I found coverage of the Liberty Conference in a Wayne County publication and have placed letters in two publications requesting Sen. Helming and Assemblyman Manktelow to comment. I have also contacted their offices. The Assemblyman kindly responded by phone, but he said he was not familiar enough with the Conference’s agenda to comment.
I, again, respectfully request the Senator and the Assemblyman to publicly clarify their views on the aforementioned six topics.
Thank you.
DENISE DeVALK
Sodus