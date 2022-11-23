Helming thanks those who reelected her in 54th
To the Editor:
Thank you to the voters of the 54th District for reelecting me to serve and represent them in the New York State Senate. And to our Board of Elections commissioners and staff, election inspectors, poll workers and volunteers.
Public service is a great honor that comes with great responsibility.
We still have a lot of work ahead to make New York more affordable for families and businesses, to return taxpayers more of their hard-earned money, and to keep our streets and communities safe.
Votes are counted on Election Day but they are earned every day in the work I do for you, and in the work we do together. I value your support tremendously.
Remember, government works best when you participate in it. Please reach out to me with your ideas and concerns, or if I can help you navigate state government. Email me at helming@nysenate.gov or call my office at 315-568-9816.
I will keep listening, advocating and fighting for you and the 54th District. Wishing you and your family a healthy and happy Thanksgiving.
Sincerely,
PAMELA A. HELMING
Senator, 54th District