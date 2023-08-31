Clear animal shelters through adoptions
To the Editor:
August is Clear the Shelters Month, encouraging people to adopt a pet from their local shelter or rescue. If you can’t adopt, consider making a donation to your local shelter. Local animal shelters provide homeless animals with care and medical aid from devoted volunteers and staff members.
Shelters desperately need the help they’re not getting from big organizations. Did you know that, despite their names, the ASPCA and the Humane Society of the United States aren’t national offices for local shelters? In fact, these groups sit on hundreds of millions in assets while only giving around 2% of their budget to pet shelters.
As we wrap up this month, think about volunteering your time or donating supplies to the animal shelter nearest you. Together, we can advance animal welfare by reducing the burden of these vital institutions.
Sincerely,
WILL COGGIN
Managing Director
Help Pet Shelters