Help for substance use disorders a phone call away
To the Editor:
Substance use disorders accounts for 25 percent of American deaths, so the availability of easily accessible, comprehensive treatment can be life saving.
The SUNY Upstate Addiction and Pain Medicine clinic in Syracuse treats addiction, psychiatric and pain issues all in one spot, using innovative techniques. New patients can often be seen for consultation the same day or within days at our clinic. You see the physician at every visit at our clinic, including initial intake. Walk-ins are possible from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a sober support person, but it’s always best to call for an appointment.
We detox people off opioids, alcohol and benzodiaepines as an outpatient procedure. Daily treatment is often needed. Our staff has expanded to help meet the need.
Pain service is all day Wednesday.
We find opioid induced hyperalgesia as a result of chronic opioid use, and use low dose naltrexone to counter it. Dr. Brian Johnson, the addiction medicine director, published a study showing an 80 percent response rate to low dose naltrexone in Fibromyalgia.
Carbohydrate addiction is treated with a sober from carbohydrates diet combined with psychotherapy.
Aggressive treatment of tobacco use disorder, which causes 480,000 American deaths each year, is with psychotherapy and varenicline.
Substance use disorders are an epidemic that often lead to feelings of hopelessness. Call today for an appointment at (315) 464-3130. Treatment is a phone call away.
SUNNY ASLAM, MD
SUNY Upstate
Addiction and Pain Medicine
Syracuse