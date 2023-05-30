Help from government is a zero-sum affair
To the Editor:
Poverty in America is now at the highest rate of any developed country at 37.9 million people. Forty-eight states have less population than the amount of poverty in this country.
Our political system likes to put the blame on single parenthood, but they don’t tell you that countries such as Italy, Ireland and Sweden have programs that benefit their needy citizens and have the lowest poverty rates.
The government wants to cut entitlements for our poor and needy when they themselves are also on the take, on homeowner subsidies for $193 billion but the housing assistance for the poor and low-income families is about $53 billion. They also don’t tell you that those in the bottom 20% of income receive roughly $25,000 in government benefits while the top 20% receive about $35,000. Every year the richest American families get almost 40% more in government subsidies than the poor American families.
So you see, the help from the government is a zero-sum affair.
The largest government subsidies are not directed at families trying to climb out of poverty, but instead will go to ensure that the well-off families stay well off with fewer resources for the poor that they all so conveniently call entitlements.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps