Helping displaced Afghans is our way
To the Editor:
That Afghanistan fell to the Taliban came as no surprise to anyone who was paying attention. Every mistake and error in judgment made by us in Viet Nam was duplicated in Afghanistan, and a few more added.
One other similarity between the two conflicts was the skill and valor of the men and women who fought these wars. They can all be proud of their service.
What troubles me is the reaction of so many political pundits to bringing as many Afghans back to the United States as possible. These are men, women and their families who, because they believed in what we were doing for the last 20 years, are at great risk. One of the pundits asked, “Who promised these people? Did you?” Another opined that thousands could become millions and change the character of America.
I find these statements repugnant, despicable and beneath the dignity and moral standards of the American people. These statements should be repudiated and those making them shamed into silence.
I think every veteran and every veterans organization should make it clear that saving our Afghan allies needs to be done. It is the American way and, I hope, the will of the American people.
THOMAS S. MARSH
Geneva