To the Editor:
The 2022 midterm elections took place Nov. 8. There was predicted to be a huge red wave, but it turned out to be just a tiny wave, like a splotch of catsup on the wall at Mar-a-Lago.
The Republicans took the 435-member House of Representatives by just a few seats. A quirky Georgia election law required a runoff on Dec. 6, with the Democrats ending up controlling the senate by 51-49.
Also on Dec. 6, a jury found the Trump organization guilty on all 17 counts of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. There are several other investigations involving the name Trump, so you should see these coming up often in the next year.
In January, the House has to pick a speaker. It could get nasty. It may be the first floor fight for the position in 100 years. The Republicans are talking about investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop and maybe impeaching President Biden. Inflation seems to be the public’s biggest concern now, but the Republicans have no stated plan on what to do about it so far. I am sure they will come up with something.
The 2024 campaign for President already has started with one announced candidate. It is that Trump guy again. Groan.
It looks like the Supreme Court might have to make a ruling next year. Can a candidate campaign for president while locked up?
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo