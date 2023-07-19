Here’s an idea for Willard’s reuse
To the Editor:
As a former Finger Lakes resident and passionate return visitor, it is sad to see the institution of Willard not being used — and at the same time when there is a serious problem.
One use for Willard could be as an intake center for immigrants to the U.S. that have been shipped unknowingly farther north. A staff of paid professionals (medical/social) with volunteers for religious/ cultural needs is needed. Local businesses could be hired to supply food, training, and jobs. Many immigrants will have needed skills in all areas, including agriculture and many professions. The immigrants could be employed at Willard for kitchen staff and other needs. Local public schools and colleges could utilize their knowledge and experiences, not only for educational presentations, but for second-language training in both directions.
Remember the Fresh Air program, where kids from NYC came here to see what living without strife was like? During WWII, POW camps supplied local farms with labor. Opening our arms and hearts now to people in need is the least we can do as a pay it forward for the help all our ancestors received when they came to America, whether it was 1, 10, 100 or over 300 years ago. Our nation’s history is far from perfect in treating others kindly, but here is an opportunity here to make a meaningful difference, and it can be a win-win for the immigrants and for the Finger Lakes.
SCOTT GIFFORD
Medford, N.J.