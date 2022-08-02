To the Editor:
In his July 22 column Pete Mitchell gave shallow, inaccurate and borrowed solutions to mass shootings.
After writing about 150 words about his good manners (remember “you may have a mental illness if you feel the need for an arsenal" and "you cannot fix stupid”). He states no one should own an assault rifle. He does not define what an assault rifle is. This is an opinion, not a solution. He does not propose a solution as to what to do with the millions of his so-called assault rifles in the nation. He is too afraid to write his true wish, which is assault rifle confiscation.
He goes on to the worn-out training course comparing between gun safety and driving a motor vehicle. The right to bear arms is in the Constitution, having a driver’s license is not a right. He then goes off course talking about handguns and training and not rifles. He states police departments and the military require qualifying on a range. That is part of their voluntary employment. Part of their job.
By the way, his non-comparable solution is borrowed from "Gov. Yokel" now requiring handgun qualifications. He again trashed the NRA, giving some short history lesson, forgetting the part where, until about 1960, most small law enforcement agencies in the nation depended on NRA firearm instructors for training.
His biggest misstep is the title of his work, in bold print, "Here’s my reply." Perhaps it should have been: "Pete repeat. Pete repeat. Pete repeat. Little new info, no solutions."
BOB RAYMER
Town of Phelps