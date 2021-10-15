High property taxes persist in Geneva
To the Editor:
The recent school tax bills are a reminder of how high property taxes are here in Geneva. For each $1,000 of assessed value the property owner has to pay $44, which goes for school, library, county, and city taxes and a Workman’s Compensation levy.
So, if you own a home worth $150,000, you are required to pay annual property taxes of about $6,600. Renters don’t pay these taxes directly, but they are reflected in their rents.
The most valuable properties in Geneva are taxed at reduced rates or not at all. These include properties owned by Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Cornell University, Geneva General Hospital, religious bodies, and by the railroads.
Finger Lakes Railroad pays lower property taxes under a PILOT agreement (payment in lieu of taxes). Norfolk Southern Railroad owns 21 acres in the city along the lake. Its land is assessed at only $12,000 per acre, whereas privately owned adjacent plots are assessed at $200,000 per acre. It is not our local assessor’s fault; taxes on railroad property are subject to a ceiling rate forced on us by New York state.
DAN McGOWAN
Geneva