To the Editor:
Many forget and just plain don’t want to know that when the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its now-infamous Roe v. Wade decision the court never once declared abortion itself to be a constitutional right. Instead the Supreme Court said: “We need not resolve the difficult question of when life begins ... the judiciary at this point in the development of man’s knowledge is not in a position to speculate as to the answer.”
Then the High Court made a key admission: “If this suggestion of personhood is established, the appellant’s case (i.e., “Roe” who sought an abortion), of course, collapses, for the fetus’ right to life is then guaranteed specifically by the (14th) Amendment.”
The fact is, the 14th Amendment could not be clearer: “ ... nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the law.”
The day has come! In the High Court’s own words paraphrased: the personhood of the fetus has been established and therefore has a guaranteed right to life according to the 14th Amendment.
“Following the science” has been a very popular phrase lately. Recently, Texas followed the science, declaring killing a baby in the womb is murder because there is a fetal heartbeat at around the fifth or sixth week of pregnancy. Yes, a separate heartbeat, not the mother’s heartbeat, a separate human baby’s heartbeat.
Here is the bad news. Recently appointed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, another so-called Catholic, a graduate of the Catholic University Columbus School of Law in 1984, made a special invitation, announcing to the women of Texas that they are welcome to come to New York state to get their abortions. We got rid of one so-called Catholic, blind anti-life abortion promoter, Andrew Cuomo, and now we get another! Expect the Catholic Church to continue its slow but sure closure.
To all true Catholics: Bail out while you can, it just might wake the clergy up.
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls