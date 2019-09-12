Hope it’s not too late to reverse effects of hate-talk
To the Editor:
Up until now, I have believed that the best way to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 would be to focus on advocating for the federal government to do more to help the lower and middle classes with their economic and financial struggles to survive and to pay their bills.
So, I have largely ignored the hateful, dumb, stupid, and ignorant remarks in which he demeans, insults, bullies, and disrespects all minority groups, women, and immigrants. I have done this partly because I have believed from day one that this has all been a big act and that he is a master manipulator and con-man who really doesn’t believe the ridiculous, idiotic, and moronic things that he says, but that he cleverly figured out that he could win the Presidency by pretending that he actually believes in what he thinks that 51% of the American people believe in — hate.
However, his hate-talk has now become too dangerous. He is playing with fire.
This big act and game have got to stop.
I call on all the good-hearted conservative-Republicans in the USA who have a conscience to join Nikki Haley and Carly Fiorina and to call out Trump on his hate-talk. The people who he has insulted and disrespected don’t deserve to hear any more of his nonsense. He might have already damaged our country beyond repair because sometimes there are things that can never be made right.
I hope it is not too late.
STEWART B. EPSTEIN
Rochester