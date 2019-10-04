‘Hope Walk’ successful because of Yates community
To the Editor:
Thank you, Yates County!
Hope Walk of Yates County hosted a knockout event Aug. 24. This successful fundraising event could not have happened without the support of our community, which gathered together and raised over $34,000 for local families that are going through the painful and costly experience of battling a cancer diagnosis.
The Hope Walk of Yates County would like to thank the community, the many volunteers, and our sponsors for making the 2019 Hope Walk a positive impact in our community.
We hope to see all of you next year, on Aug. 22, 2020, for the fifth annual Hope Walk of Yates County. If you would like to know more about how you can volunteer, have a team or be a sponsor please visit us at hopewalkofyatescounty.org or call 1-607-283-HOPE (4673).
A big thanks to our 2019 sponsors:
Diamond ($5,000-plus): Friendly Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep.
Platinum ($1,000-plus): Custom Pest Control, Yates Community Center, Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Association, www.DougAmey.com.
Gold ($500-plus): Ameriprise Financial, Penn Yan Elks Lodge 1722, Dundee Lodge 123 F&AM, Eaves Family Dental, Penn Yan Moose Lodge 2030, Coach and Equipment, Lyons National Bank, The No Name Band, Yates County Tuberculosis & Health Association, Black Robin Band, Jeff and Lisa Smith
Silver ($250-plus): Steamboat Castle Bed & Breakfast, Admar Supply, Barrington Holistic Healing Spa, AK Climate Storage, Ron K. Miller, Best Western, Dailey Electric, Hampton Inn, Townsend Wood Funeral Chapel, Servu Federal Credit Union, Angel’s Family Restaurant, Hudson Piples and Pumps, Sunrise Insulation, The Ferro Corp., Johnson-Costello American Legion Post 355, O’Connell Electric Co.
Bronze ($100-plus): Hullings Hulls, Dundee Fire Department, Tyrone Fire Department, Howard Hanna Lake Group, Bank of the Finger Lakes, Auntie Anne’s Pretzel at The Windmill, Hometowne Energy, JR’s Garage, Himrod Field & Stream Conservation Club, Penn Yan Plumbing & Heating, Climbing Bines Craft Ale Co., RK Howell Gravel Products, Morgan Marine, Penn Yan Community Health, Abtex Corp., Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department, Trombley Tire and Auto, Ground Water Systems, Kara Ray Salon, Bow & Wow K-9 B&B, Penn Yan Eye Care, Van Dyke Septic, Microtel, Knapp & Schlappi Lumber Col., K&K Auto Parts-CarQuest of Penn Yan, Washburn Excavating, Seneca Foods Foundation, Calvery Chapel of Penn Yan, Keuka Health Care, Prospero Equipment Corp., Goodrich Smith VFW Auxiliary 8649, Anthony Road Wine Co., DJ Builders & Remodelers, Douglas B. Miles Insurance Agency, Castner’s Performance Systems, AJ Mowing, Michael Castner’s Garage.
MARTY SHIPMAN
President
Hope Walk of Yates County