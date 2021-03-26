To the Editor:
A don't have a computer or know anything about Facebook, but after reading all the comments in the March 16 edition of the Finger Lakes Times, I'm adding my opinion.
I do not believe Gov. Cuomo is guilty of any of the things he is being accused of. Could any of these accusations be because the GOP wants the governor position? Could the Republicans be behind any or all of this?
After four years of Trump, I believe they would do anything. I'm ashamed to admit that I'm a registered Republican, but I hope Gov. Cuomo doesn't resign.
CAROL WILKIE
Geneva