Hopeful that governor will maintain 2025 SMI closure
To the Editor:
On Feb. 21, Seneca Lake Guardian held a press conference at Waterloo Container, a business along the Seneca Falls-Waterloo town border on Route 414, directly across from Seneca Meadows Landfill.
It was a balmy day, laden with the promise of spring, sunshine, and long evenings of lovely strolls along the Ludovico Trail and tourist visits to the prominent historic sites in the heart of the Birthplace of Women’s Rights.
And so we gathered, with seagulls squawking overhead and the roar of 100 trucks climbing the mountain to unload their bellies of slime and disgust. We were a dedicated few speaking to decry the ever-growing trash mountain and to present our petition asking Gov. Hochul to hear our plea for closure of the dump in 2025 as planned, and to press for the denial of the Seneca Meadows’ application to extend dumping for another 40 years, to raise the height of the mountain another 70 feet, and to fill in the old Tantalo toxic waste dump with more trash.
The petition was written by civic leaders, wine and beverage and business advocates, and active environmentalists, asking for our town and our town government back from the clutches of an out-of-state mega-business that spews money and climate-damaging gases and odors simultaneously. We’re asking for a green future for our world-class wine industry and for clean waterways and pristine air quality.
The joy of the day was the more than 1,000 signatures on the petition, from citizens, businesspersons, and politicians who see the presence of garbage and a viable healthy Finger Lakes as incompatible. Additional joy was the intense press interest in the story. Media coverage was exceptional.
It is my thanks to the vigilant Seneca Lake Guardians, to all who worked on this project, and to the many concerned citizens and businesses who signed. Thanks for the media attention. And thank you to Gov. Hochul for your consideration. It is significant as we are hopeful of a clean future and we look forward to those long, lovely walks along Ludovico Trail.
JEAN GILROY
Seneca Falls
Environmental Action Committee