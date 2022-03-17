Hoping that world leaders find right path
To the Editor:
The situation in Ukraine is grave. At any given moment, it can lead to a nuclear war.
The world powers know that the nuclear weapons like Little Boy and the Fat Man have no comparison to the B83 Bomb or Tsar Bomba; both raising a mushroom clouds higher 4½ times higher than Mount Everest! Cities will be leveled and millions of people will be evaporated in minutes.
What should we do?
If we want to compete with each other, compete in good deeds which are useful for mankind — not in the destruction of mankind. The Holy Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (peace be upon him), said,” Envy yourselves in good deeds.” I pray that God leads the world’s leaders to the right path and save mankind from a catastrophic future.
S. RAFIQ AHMAD
Waterloo