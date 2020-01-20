‘Horrified’ by some of president’s speeches, actions
To the Editor:
Republicans in Congress frequently say that the Democrats have wanted to impeach Trump since the first day he was president. I hope so, since Trump has violated the Emoluments Clause in the Constitution that first day and every day since.
Going even further back I was horrified by many of his 2016 campaign speeches. Who would vote for such a guy?
He mocked a disabled news reporter. He showed his awkward movements in a disgusting display on stage.
He mocked a Gold Star family. A Gold Star family is one that has lost a loved one in military service. I am sure he picked on this particular family because the soldier was of Middle East ancestry and therefore not as white as our orange president.
If someone protests at his rallies, he has security escort them out. He has been known to say “rough them up a little. I will pay your legal bills.”
Trump has been involved in 4,000 lawsuits in his life, either suing or being sued.
He complained bitterly about Republican Sen. John McCain. John was an American war hero whose plane was shot down over Vietnam. He spent five years being tortured in a Vietnamese prison. Donald Trump was never in the military. His doctor got him out of service since he supposedly had a bone spur. Donald’s doctor rented his office space from Fred Trump, Donald’s father.
In one campaign speech, Trump said, “Russia if you are listening, maybe you can help us find Hillary’s missing 30,000 emails.” Five hours later Russia was doing the hacking he requested.
The clincher should have been the Access Hollywood tape. Trump did not know he was being recorded and boasted of his many sexual escapades. He talked about one married woman, but he could not quite get her.
Trump registered as a Republican in Manhattan in 1987 and since then has changed his party affiliation five times. In August 2001, he changed his party affiliation to Democrat.
I saw this on Twitter. A poster said, “I am a college history professor. I never understood how Hitler was able to take over Germany. Since Trump came on the scene now I understand.”
Also on Twitter: “I wonder how many Germans in the 1930s said privately, I don’t really like Hitler, but I don’t want to be political and offend my friends and business associates who support him.”
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo