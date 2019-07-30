To the Editor:
All racetracks are killing fields, and every day, numerous horses are dying for what? Greed, fame and fortune for the owners and trainers.
At most tracks where horses are not worthy of being racehorses that bring fortunate and fame, they end up in kill pens and feedlots exported to Canada and Mexico to be slaughtered for human consumption with their meat shipped to countries overseas.
It's called wastage with horses bred to die.
Anyone who believes this is false look up feedlots and kill pens on Facebook where thousands of people are rescuing, fundraising and bailing out thoroughbreds and numerous other horses and equines that deserve a second chance.
Thoroughbreds' careers don't have to end at the track. Thousands have found new careers in the show ring and make great trail horses.
JANE CHEUVRONT
Aliquippa, Pa.
