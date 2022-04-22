How about splitting or sharing the 2024 presidential ticket?
To the Editor:
Imagine the “winning ticket” for our 2024 presidential election being shared by representatives from both the republican and democratic parties! A far-fetched concept, perhaps, but it is the best bridge to mend the current divide. Recall that it was also part of Lincoln’s strategy during his tenure as president in the Civil War.
There are dozens of smart alliances who could help bring this country back together with forward motion and positive energy. Consider the many amazing thought leaders, not only within the party structure, but also way outside. Folks like Warren Buffet, Mitt Romney, Michelle Obama, Charlie Baker, Bill or Melinda Gates, Phil Scott, Adam Kinzinger, Corey Booker, Amy Klobuchar, John Kerry, Chris Sununu, Adam Schiff, Barbara or Jenna Bush, Beto O’Rourke, Oprah, Michael Bloomberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Olympia Snow, Sean Penn, Pete Buttigieg, Jose Andres, and so many other great visionaries who could lead us back toward solidarity.
As a registered Independent, I vote for people, not parties. I am always seeking honest, intelligent people who serve the public with dignity, humility and provide steady leadership with pragmatic optimism. Am I a dreamer? Absolutely. But our antiquated, two-party system is not serving us well.
If we want to save our democracy, 2024 should be the election where our better angels flock together regardless of party affiliation. There’s much work to be done.
DONNA RAE SUTHERLAND
Dresden