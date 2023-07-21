To the Editor:
In response to the newsletter sent from Rep. Claudia Tenney, our 24th Congressional District respresentative, who is supporting Trump:
Do you think we are all stupid? We have heard Trump lie about the documents, not cooperate with the justice system, treat the documents as if they were boxes of toilet paper. His lawyers confess that he tried to get them to lie, etc., etc.
If any citizen in this country had done what he has done his entire life — commit crimes and think he is above the law — we would have been in jail for years. Which is where he should have been years ago. He is a criminal, a liar, an evil person, and a horrible man. Those who continue to support him will be remembered in history not as patriots, but accomplices to crime. Not only that, he should be charged for inciting an insurrection.
Shouldn’t we all be very concerned with losing our allies' trust because of one man’s selfish and reckless handling of confidential and secret documents?
Shouldn’t we all be concerned that this person held the highest post of office in our country?
Shouldn’t we all read the indictments? If this were Obama instead of Trump, the poor man would have been buried alive. But Trump has been allowed to literally get away with murder.
It is time we move on. No one man should be allowed this much power. The definition for that is: DICTATOR.
A very concerned citizen,
SUSAN SHAW
Canandaigua