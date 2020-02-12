To the Editor:
Recently Congressman Tom Reed spoke to around 20 constituents at the new Tyre town hall. His topic was to promote solar tax rebates.
I asked him, since he was instrumental in drafting the tax bill of 2017 where $1,000,000,000,000 (one trillion dollars) was given away to the wealthy, why are we running a trillion-dollar deficit this year alone in the time of economic boom?
His response was to say that the trillion-dollar giveaway to the wealthy was over a 10-year period so the portion of the deficit attributable to the 2017 tax bill was only $100,000,000 (one hundred million dollars).
He then stated that we have a "spending problem" in the government. Several participants then shouted, "So you want to cut social security and medicare?" He did say he thought social security is not at risk and that it was not going away.
I did not get to ask a followup question. The Republican party for all the Obama years railed against deficits even though deficit spending is required in a recovery period after the crash of 2008. How, after three years of Republicans in the White House can you justify a trillion-dollar deficit this year and trillion-dollar deficits into the foreseeable future?
BEN GUTHRIE
Interlaken