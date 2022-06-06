To the Editor:
To Don Peters:
First, choice is the right given to women in the ’70s to make a choice to make a human being. Our bodies, our choice.
Second: your religious beliefs are not everyone's, and you can't make everyone in the world believe your beliefs. I believe that the soul enters the physical body just prior to birth (billions of others believe this too). This constant push by religions to make everyone to as they say has to stop.
Third: How dare men decide when a child should be created. You want all pregnancies to go full term so that a mother that can't care for a child to do so anyway. And yet, you do nothing to protect the children that did come to full term to be shot by an AK rifle.
If men had the children there would be plenty of abortions because you could not stand the pain of childbirth.
Stop trying to get women under control, we aren't going to take it anymore. Please stay in your male lane and leave our rights alone.
LYNN MARIE DOYLE
Geneva