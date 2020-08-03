To the Editor:
On Jan. 20, 2017 at Georgetown University, just days before the inauguration of President Trump, Dr. Fauci made a statement to the audience warning that during Trump’s tenure in office, his administration would be challenged not only by ongoing global health threats, such as influenza and AIDS, but a surprise disease outbreak.
That was quite a prediction considering it was back in 2017. How could anyone make a prediction like that without possibly knowing something? Is Dr. Fauci a scientist, a prophet, or something else? It makes you wonder.
This is the same Dr. Fauci who on Jan. 24, 2020 at a Senate briefing in Washington, made a statement to all Americans, “Not to worry or be frightened. The coronavirus is a very, very low risk to the United States, and should pass quickly.”
And yet it is said in a shocking new report that in 2015 Dr. Fauci himself told President Obama and his administration to give $3.7 million to pay a Chinese lab in Wuhan to conduct bat virus research. Does this mean that Dr. Fauci and the Obama administration helped a Chinese biowarfare lab create the coronavirus with U.S. tax dollars? And, what do you think about Dr. Fauci’s affectionate correspondence with Hilary Clinton?
Add this all up and it will make you think who is REALLY behind this virus outbreak and all the chaos America is faced with.
WALT STECIW
Corning