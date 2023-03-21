My, how elections have changed
To the Editor:
I was in a 1960 high school social studies class in Pine City, Minn. Being an election year, the teacher had pictures of Kennedy and Nixon both on the wall. After the election was over, the teacher said he didn’t think Kennedy was the man for the job but he won, so he left his picture on the wall for a few more days.
Contrast that with the election of 2020. The losing candidate lost by 7 million votes. He said the election was rigged. He got a huge crowd of supposedly “peaceful protesters” to protest at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. This protesting crowd resulted in several deaths, injuries to 150 policeman, and millions of dollars in damage to the Capitol building.
The losing candidate called the Georgia Secretary of State on Jan. 2, 2021, and asked him to “find” 11,780 votes so he would win Georgia. This was after the votes had been counted three times and sent to Washington, D.C., for counting on Jan. 6, 2021. This recorded phone call alone should have gotten this loser a few years in prison.
But he is again the leading candidate for president of his party in 2024. How low can they go?
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo