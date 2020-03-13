To the Editor:
Drain the swamp? At this rate, the swamp inhabitants will be complaining of overcrowding!
What is being drained is the pool of uncorrupted officials who dare to disagree with the “Swamp King.” Soon, one more from the Pentagon will go, or IS gone by the time this is read. He will be in excellent company with career foreign service members, career FBI and intelligence officers, decorated combat veterans that chose to continue public service, and generals that led in war but refused to march into the swamp.
To ensure the future of the swamp (in my opinion), certain individuals have been, and may be, pardoned. These individuals were charged and/or convicted of similar crimes for which the ”King” was impeached.
In 1788, during a Constitution Ratifying Convention, it was stated that because “the president ... might not always be of sound character" (he) “ought not have the power of pardoning ... because he may pardon crimes advised by himself, ... establish a monarchy and destroy the republic.” (George Mason) Ironically, misuse of the pardon power is an impeachable offense.
“... if the President be connected in any suspicious manner with any person (pardoned) and there be grounds to believe he will shelter him ... he can be impeached ...” (James Madison) I guess we know how that would end.
If only ALL our senators were PRACTICING Constitution supporters, they would fight the suction of the mud in the swamp.
BILL EVANS
Waterloo