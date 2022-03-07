Human decency, dignity matter
To the Editor:
Regarding a recent letter from a writer who is fed up with criticism of a truly shameful, disgraceful administration and then goes on to attack the current administration, which by the way is only 1 year old, not four years failed.
Does he have any comprehension of where we might be right now if the real traitors had succeeded last Jan. 6? I’ll take a few higher prices over the circumventing of the democratic process and the real destruction of our country any day of the week.
Wait, I forget, that was a meaningful political discourse. If that’s the case then i guess Attila the Hun was in Rome for a campaign rally!
By the way, what’s the cost of human decency and dignity? Seems like a bargain to me!
GARY SNOOK
Geneva