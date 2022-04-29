Hobart and William Smith housing situation becoming a major problem
To the Editor:
I am a student at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in my sophomore year, majoring in biology.
HWS has decided to remove many housing options and mandate all students live on campus next year. Theme houses (houses with themes voted on by students) are being taken away and replaced with restrictive “link” housing. Several of these theme houses were safe spaces for BIPOC community members. Additionally, the on-campus residential facilities are in a state of disrepair, and many students are worried about mold, poor HVAC, and other health risks. Students were even moved out of dorms last semester due to mold poisoning that resulted in at least one hospitalization.
The Residential Education office held a meeting about housing but refused to address a number of our concerns. Simultaneously, HWS is using funds to add five new sports teams and is aware of the concerns of the student body.
This behavior is unacceptable. We fear that without public scrutiny, nothing will change and more options will be taken away.
ANDE RICHARDSON
Geneva