To the Editor:
I found Steven Lee's recent Letter to the Editor about two Geneva communities one being Black, and one being white quite humorous.
Why? He proudly states that he is a Hobart and William Smith professor. What a joke! Hobart and William Smith is the essence of white privilege in America with the student body made up of wealthy white kids from throughout New England and the suburbs of NYC, it always has been and always will be.
Professor Lee, let Black folks speak for our own community. We don't need help from hypocrites who are oblivious that they are part of the problem. Clean up your own playground, and try to be part of the solution!
WILLIAM PARKER
Geneva