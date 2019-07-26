To the Editor:
Reassessment is coming to the city of Geneva. Be wary when you hear, “I am from the government and I am here to help you."
Why not have Hobart and William Smith Colleges help pay the bill for some property taxes and school tax bills for Geneva city residents? The endowment of HWS is $232 million. Why doesn't Geneva tax this amount at 1 percent per year, which is $2.32 million?
HWS has about 2,300 students. One undergraduate course is about $5,000. Have the students or the Colleges donate one course, per student, a year to property tax and city school taxpayers. That's $11.5 million per year.
Many people complain about lack of affordable housing in Geneva and Ontario County. Even if you rent your place where you live, you pay property taxes and school taxes. Your landlord pays the bills with the money you pay for rent.
It is time for Geneva city leaders to ask HWS to help out.
BOB RAYMER
Town of Phelps
(Family owned multiple houses and property in city from 1890 to 2016)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.