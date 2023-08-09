Landfill haters, I am not simple or stupid
To the Editor:
This is in response to the letter published in the Finger Lakes Times a few weeks ago:
If any of us in our right minds believe that Seneca Meadows landfill was causing lung cancer, would any of us still be living here? Not me or my family.
Why would businesses near the landfill enlarge their businesses? Or would all the real estate in Waterloo or Seneca Falls be sold for over purchase price! I know the landfill haters would like to think we are all simple, stupid people, but I, for one, am not.
That study that was done was done by what company? Was Seneca Meadows the only one studied? Where are all the results for us to view?
Plus, if you remember when the study was done on the air quality in the area, it was all in normal range. So how much do we now listen to some of the studies being done?
An article in the paper the other night listed the Finger Lakes as one of the top 10 vacation spots. Do you really think people care about the landfill? I don’t.
Visitors care about our lakes, history, and the kind people who live here. Most of us seem to be proud of our town and heritage here. Let’s spend more time on being respectful and understanding of all our neighbors.
Our children will become adults, and do you want them to act like some of you parents do? Environmental upbringing will say something about us in the future.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls