If PILOT is granted, the fault lies with city of Geneva IDA
To the Editor:
The PILOT application submitted by Lake’s Edge Inn & Suites LLC should be denied by the Geneva Industrial Development Agency because:
1) The PILOT is unfair to local businesses (e.g., Bella’s, Halsey’s, Deluxe, Kindred Fare, local hotels, Geneva-on-the-Lake, and B&Bs) because it subsidizes a foreign-owned hotel/restaurant that will increase local costs of labor and reduce the demand for locally-owned hospitality services.
2) The PILOT is a subsidy for outside (foreign), wealthy investors at the expense of local residents, who are forced to pay extraordinarily high property taxes either directly or through their rents.
3) The PILOT grants tax relief to wealthy, non-Genevan investors while making no demands to pay for the inevitable infrastructure improvements that this project will require. For example, a new sidewalk will need to be constructed from the proposed hotel/restaurant/condominium complex northward to the sidewalks on South Main Street, a huge cost that will be borne by property owners along Lochland Road and by the city of Geneva. People living and working here will have to pay; the wealthy investors will be shielded from paying if the PILOT is granted.
4) According to a member of the Planning Board, these wealthy developers told the Board that they were NOT interested in a PILOT. Yet here they are at the Industrial Development Agency asking for some $8 million in tax relief. I don’t blame them for trying; but if you grant the PILOT, the fault and the inequity will lie with you and with the IDA.
DANIEL MCGOWAN
Geneva