To the Editor:
We deny racism because we don’t know it personally. A Latino gets pulled over because someone thinks he is an undocumented farmworker. An African American gets stopped because he is accused of passing counterfeit money and ends up dead. A 13-year-old Black boy is shot dead because — well, we don’t know why. A frightened, crying 9-year-old Black girl is pepper-sprayed because — well, we don’t really know that either. These individual events do not affect us directly, so they are not proof of racism.
Banks fail to give mortgages to Black people, and businesses fail to give equal treatment to others. Black men are underpaid, Black women must have their hair touched by white hands, and Chief Justice John Roberts claims we are in a post-racist society while turning back voting rights protections.
But our blindness is not an excuse to hide from the fact that the Black community, the Brown community, the Muslim Community, the Asian community and many Jews and others know these events as assaults on themselves. They know their bodies are endangered, that there is terror in policing in America, even if the perpetrators of bias, you and me, do not see it.
The murder conviction of Derek Chauvin is some verification of truth. It is a critical first step in understanding racism in America. But it does not bring back the life of George Floyd Jr., nor Daniel Prude, nor Emmitt Till, nor the hundreds of other lynched people by rope or bullet or knee to the back.
Wayne County had the opportunity to take that next step to acknowledge racism, to then tackle systemic racism, and to reform our criminal justice system to treat us all fairly. Gov. Cuomo gave us the road map down the highway of equity with his Police Reform Executive Order 203. We implore the Board of Supervisors to follow the full road map to public safety and equity by working more openly with Black, Brown and other interested residents to improve the Wayne County Sheriff’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan and then to implement this improved plan with integrity and commitment.
JOHN L. GHERTNER, MD
Wayne Action for Racial Equality