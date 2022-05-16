To the Editor:
“A Quiet Place?” Not so much.
Recently, Jenny Goodemote, executive director of the Wood Library Association, when discussing some upcoming job openings, was sharing her need to change the perception of the library. It’s no longer a "shush-and-whisper"-type of place that many of us grew up with. In fact, comedienne, author, and actress Paula Poundstone reminds us: “It’s funny that we think of libraries as quiet, demure places where we are shushed by bun-balancing bespectacled women. The truth is: Libraries are raucous clubhouses for free speech, controversy and community. Librarians have stood up to the Patriot Act, sat down with noisy toddlers, and reached out to illiterate adults. Libraries can never be shushed.”
Today’s libraries, and specifically, our own Wood Library, strive to be the heart of the community. How, you ask?
In all sorts of ways, many of which you might not expect. Truly, it’s more than books, though there are lots of those, with large physical and digital collections that include fine free borrowing and a generous hold limit to help you get through that "to-be-read" list! Grant-funded programs support our community, providing job readiness training, digital equity, resume building, and interview prep help prepare our workforce. Computer classes and tech help for seniors ensure people like my mom aren’t forced to endure frustrating how-to sessions with their kids when they get a new device (this may be the best service available, in my opinion!).
There are opportunities to become more aware of all walks of life, issues your neighbors might be facing, and feel a sense of acceptance at programs such as Confronting Racism at Home, or the Queer Lit Book Club.
The library supports healthy living with Tai Chi classes, Memory Care Kits, fishing poles and initiatives like the Period Love Project, and it’s an easy spot to pick up a free Covid testing kit.
These are just a glimpse of the offerings, but most of all, what Wood Library offers is a safe and inclusive space for all of us. We can be who we are. We don’t have to whisper and hide. We can learn, find community, get answers, or simply relax in the beautiful space at one of the last remaining places where we aren’t expected to open our wallet at the checkout.
Supporting our library is not about giving. It’s about making a difference.
If you feel as I do that Wood Library is essential to our strength as a community, please participate in the vote on May 17.
JILL WERTH
President
Wood Library Board of Trustees