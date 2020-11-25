To the Editor:
An open letter to our children and grandchildren:
Influenza has already been reported in most New York counties and has reached critical levels in two, including Wyoming County near Rochester. We do not know yet how severe this year’s outbreak of Influenza A and B will be, but preparation is key to prevent your parents and grandparents from becoming seriously ill.
This year we will be forced to seek medical care for influenza-like symptoms because we will not know if we are in the early stages of a COVID-19 infection. We will enter potentially dangerous medical environments overflowing with both viruses. Our doctors will lose critical time deciding which virus to treat us for, knowing that we also do not know how effective these treatments will be.
Some of us will surely die this winter from flu or COVID-19. You must make a decision NOW: Get your flu shot now or plan to literally not see us for the next five months.
I know the seriousness of this, having been part of a team of doctors and nurses managing an ICU in Rochester in the late 1970s during an outbreak of Influenza A. We had 17 mostly elderly patients on respirators at that time and also several critically ill pregnant women. I beg of you: Do not risk the lives of those you love.
JOHN L. GHERTNER, MD
Sodus