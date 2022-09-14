To the Editor:
Don Smith, in his Letter to the Editor ("The 'Empire' state strikes back when it comes to guns," Times, Aug. 5), addressed the issue of new gun legislation passed by the state Legislature and how intrusive the regulations were. He cited some recent FBI statistics about the use of semi-automatic rifles in recent shootings and pointed out how the recent mass shooting in Buffalo was carried out in a gun-free zone. He then concluded that "Buffalo could have had a totally different outcome with one or more concealed-carry customers in the store."
How hauntingly true that statement is!
Imagine if there were several different customers with concealed weapons located at different places in the store, and they all decided they were going to fire back at the shooter. The hope would be that one of them would be able to disable the shooter. But unless you are trained at handling small firearms, that is not as easy as television makes it look. What about all the other shoppers that could end up in the line of fire? What if the shooter were to turn around and start firing at the citizen gun owners who were trying to save the day. Or what if the shooter were to use his (or her) semi-automatic rifle and just start shooting, going from one armed citizen to the next and possibly hitting more innocent bystanders in the processes? Unfortunately, I see those as very real possibilities.
Quite honestly, I would not feel particularly safe or comfortable knowing that I could be surrounded by a group of citizens carrying concealed weapons who may or may not have had any training on how to properly and accurately fire a gun or knowing how often they practice. Our Constitution's Bill of Rights does give citizens the right to keep and bear arms in order to maintain a well-regulated militia, but that does not necessarily mean any citizen should pack a weapon every time they go out. I am guessing that the intrusive regulations the writer refers to probably include background checks and safety training, but I would like to think that if someone wants to buy a gun, and if they have nothing to hide, then they would be willing to undergo a little inconvenience. After all, those steps just might prevent a gun from getting into the wrong hands or from being used unsafely. That could save a life, and saving lives is really what we all should want.
ROBERT GLEASON
Canandaigua