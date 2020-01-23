To the Editor:
As the impeachment process moves to the Senate, Republican senators are reacting negatively to requests to include new witnesses and documents in their deliberations. They claim that the House of Representatives should have already gathered all of the evidence necessary to either acquit or convict. This reveals a remarkable ignorance (or obfuscation) of the roles of the House and the Senate in impeachment proceedings.
The role of the House is to act as a grand jury, whose responsibility is to look at the evidence available, and decide if there is enough evidence to warrant carrying the charges forward to trial. If it concludes that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a trial, the matter goes to trial, where both sides bring all the documentary and testimonial evidence they can muster to a jury for a final decision. The 100 senators act as jurors in an impeachment trial. It is not a trial without the introduction of all the available evidence, both old and new.
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva