Impeachment proceedings should begin immediately
To the Editor:
Now that the curtain has drawn on the much anticipated Special Counsel’s live testimony one can only speculate on the fate of Donald Trump.
Contrary to his continuous lies of “No collusion, no obstruction, total exoneration,” Robert Mueller refuted all those falsehoods. Mueller stated under oath, by the way, that Russia indeed intervened in our election. Russia did so to help the Trump campaign, and Trump expected, welcomed and solicited the help during over 100 contacts with Russian affiliates. Perhaps Trump’s reluctance to acknowledge Russian intervention is due to his fear of being viewed as illegitimate, as former President Jimmy Carter recently described him.
Mueller precisely depicted that Trump engaged in 10 separate instances of Obstruction of Justice all meeting the thresholds of fulfilling the mandated elements of those crimes. Over 1,000 former federal prosecutors opined through signed documents that had it been any other person than a sitting President they would have been subjected to indictment and subsequent prosecution.
Mueller also stated that Trump refused to sit down and answer any questions under oath. He stated that Trump’s written responses were often untruthful, and on 37 occasions Trump responded, “I don’t remember,” the same words he uttered while mocking a disabled reporter.
I vehemently implore both parties to hold this lawless and reckless President accountable immediately! History will certainly judge the GOP harshly due to its complicity in allowing Trump to daily erode our democracy.
The Democrats also have the responsibility to defend our Constitution by holding Trump accountable for all the high crimes and misdemeanors he has engaged in since taking office. Democrats can no longer hide behind the excuse that the gutless GOP would never convict in the Senate therefore impeachment in the house is senseless. Democrats need to only recall when the Republican-led majority of the house impeached President Clinton for a fraction of what Donald Trump has already done in his short 2 1/2 years in office.
I submit that the Judiciary Committee immediately commence articles of impeachment for 10 counts of Obstruction of Justice, four counts of Witness Tampering and countless counts of Abuse of Office (Power).
Lastly, I predict Donald Trump will be indicted promptly after he leaves office in January 2021 before the statute of limitations runs out and will go down in history as the most divisive, discriminatory, deranged, demented, deplorable, despicable, deceitful, delusional and dumbest occupant of the White House ever.
WALTER SIMONI
Rochester
