To the Editor:
What follows is a letter I sent recently to our governor.
Dearest Gov. Hochul:
I am writing to you today to ask you to sign the bill passed by both Houses to create a moratorium on cryptomining in our state. I also ask you to prevent the Greenidge plant in Dresden from being recertified.
In my time as Lieutenant Governor, the Family Farm Act is the one that I am most proud of. This Act brought much needed economic growth to the rural areas of our state and created hundreds of wineries and their award-winning sines. As Governor, you now have the same opportunity to keep our state in the beautiful condition that it should be by keeping our lakes and waterways safe and welcoming to the thousands of visitors who enjoy fishing, watersports and award-winning wines with water from our lakes.
Please keep this much-needed economic engine going and growing. Please prevent outside interests from taking the livelihood of thousands of New Yorkers and changing for their monetary benefit those resources which can never be replaced.
MARYANNE KRUPSAK
Former Lt. Gov. of the State of New York
Fayette