Importing sludge to Wayne County just plain ‘crazy’
To the Editor:
I’m one of the citizens researching and organizing public opposition to the proposed sewage sludge “composting” facility in Butler, N.Y.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that importing 300 tons of New York City sewage sludge daily to an agricultural area producing FOOD for human consumption is crazy; not to mention gravely unjust. This isn’t Grandma’s honeypot we’re talking about here, but a devil’s mess needing removal.
So, how and where to dispose of it? Enter, a big waste company that has a nose for opportunity and follows the playbook on how to exploit it. Across the country, it’s common practice for large, polluting industries to target vulnerable communities and take advantage of their lack of zoning restrictions and financial resources by painting a rosy picture of the benefits and dangling shiny incentives to distract attention from the risks and inconvenient facts. They offer gifts to grease the skids and avoid being asked details. (You know who resides there.)
The fact is, sewage sludge is highly toxic, containing thousands of chemicals including PFAS (forever chemicals), pharmaceuticals, industrial and petro-chemicals, human pathogens, heavy metals and radioactivity; everything you imagine going down toilets and sewers.
But will this toxic sludge be properly processed, eliminating potential water, land and food contamination? Tully “Environmental” claims it’s perfectly safe. No worries. Everything is regulated … Really?
Problem No. 1 — Only a dozen or so of the thousands of contaminants in sludge are ever tested for because it must be known what to look for in this toxic stew, and testing is very costly. With recent EPA policy and personnel changes and DEC staff and budget cuts, the likelihood of any regular oversight is drastically reduced. Sure, there were regulations on the books but they’re only as good as their enforcement. Relying on industry self-regulating is dubious when profits rule the day.
Problem No. 2 — Butler resident, engineer and commercial composter Peter Spalding spoke at the Butler Town Hall meeting and laid out the facts on proper, safe composting procedure, and that what Tully ”Environmental” plans with their abbreviated, three week process is not safe. Time is money, as it’s said.
If what Tully describes in its so-called “safe” sewage sludge composting process is the same as they’ve used for their finished product at other facilities and liberally “donated” to unwitting recipients in other regions, God help them.
We are informing ourselves and others of the hazards of these toxic products.
NANCY KASPER
North Rose