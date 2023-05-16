Improvements at Sampson a good thing
To the Editor:
After reading Gary Xavier’s column, “Paving Paradise,” in the April 29 Finger Lakes Times, I feel that I need to respond.
While it is stated that Mr. Xavier has written extensively in the past, I am not familiar with his prior positions. On his position concerning the “improvements” to Sampson State Park, I couldn’t disagree more.
Mr. Xavier yearns for days long past. He may wax poetic about broken pavement and “miniature volcanoes of earth and asphalt heaved and cracked to make way for the protrusion of roots searching for water in a desperate attempt to survive,” but I’m sure many will agree that is a description of disrepair.
With the exception of the marina, Mr. Xavier seems to lament any improvements. I think if that is the road he prefers to travel, there are still miles of road on the Sampson property that he can walk and still find broken pavement with roots “searching for water.” He doesn’t have to walk, as he writes, “down the hill past trailers and sheds.” There is state land in Hector where he might not encounter another living soul.
As for Seneca Lake Resorts, I think we should all give a shout out of “thanks” to the Sessler Companies for all they have done in breathing new life back into Sampson State Park. If you have not visited the park recently, you should. Go one night when there is entertainment at the pavilion or just observe families enjoying the camaraderie of the camping experience. I think that is the intended purpose of the state park system — to be enjoyed by many and not just for one man walking his dog.
DAVE BOLLECH
Geneva