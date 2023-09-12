In defense of Gen. Philip Schuyler
To the Editor:
Recently, employees from the city of Albany carefully removed a statue of Gen. Philip Schuyler from the front of Albany City Hall. The 9.5-foot bronze statue was erected in 1923 by sculptor John Massey Rhind. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan ordered the removal of the statue in June 2020 after the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis.
The practice of slavery was and is abhorrent and is probably the greatest stain on our nation’s nearly 250-year history. Gen. Schuyler, at the height of his wealth, is believed to have owned approximately 40 slaves between his estates in Albany and Saratoga. This is inexcusable, and the slave ownership by many of the founding fathers is in my mind their greatest moral and logical failing – those who wrote “All men are created equal and endowed with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” simultaneously held others in chains and robbed them of all three. It is also extremely ignorant to argue that this legacy of slavery does not disadvantage, oppress, and discriminate against American people of color to this very day.
However, I do not think it is entirely fair to judge Gen. Schuyler by the standards of our time. Again, his ownership of other human beings was despicable, but there are many things you and I do that may be considered equally as despicable two centuries from now as well. We can all think of many of these easily — driving a vehicle that runs on gasoline, eating meat, pet ownership, or allowing children in our country to go hungry or unhoused despite our society certainly having enough wealth to ensure they do not. Additionally, other figures in American history certainly had moral failings despite our veneration of them; Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy, despite being pivotal figures in the civil rights movement, were both notorious adulterous womanizers. In a similar fashion, Philip Schuyler devoted his life to military service freeing our country from the onerous rule of Great Britain, and later in his life to political representation, serving dutifully as a state and US senator. He was also instrumental in the adoption of the US Constitution.
While you are free to make your own judgement of Gen. Schuyler, consider for a moment that the descendants of you and I will be similarly judging us as time marches on. I hope they are able to see both our triumphs and our failings, and realize that in the end, we are all human.
ANDREW SCHUYLER
Lyons