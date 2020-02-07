To the Editor:
The charges against midwife Elizabeth Catlin seem a bit heavy handed. There is an opportunity here for mercy and education as a solution instead of expending significant taxpayer funded resources in pursuit of zero return incarceration.
Significant community service combined with mandatory education and licensing will far better serve the community as well as provide a win-win for Caitlin, the Mennonite community, and help Yates county DA Casella appear less vindictive.
The Mennonite community has done wonders in keeping farms productive, preserving healthy farming techniques, and adding a tourism draw for Yates county. My farmer ancestors in Yates County would be immensely proud of how well the land is respected by the current Mennonite owners, how their and my values are lived every day, and how they value someone who wants to help the community.
Instead of tearing down a life, the whole community can be helped by finding a solution that improves lives and provides a benefit for all.
SCOTT GIFFORD
Former resident of Phelps, now in New Jersey